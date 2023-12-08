Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Effingham County Hospital throws Christmas Party

Effingham County Hospital throws Christmas Party
Effingham County Hospital throws Christmas Party(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local hospital and nursing home getting into the holiday spirit.

The Effingham County Hospital put together a Christmas Party for residents and patients!

And they got a special visit from WTOC’s very own Mike Cihla!

Family members of residents say they had a great time.

“It’s heartfelt. My mom is 86 years old, so this is close near and dear to me and the residents are really enjoying themselves you can see. And this is a big event for seniors that are in longterm care facilities.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Ogeechee Road closed
One killed in crash on Ogeechee Road between Buckhalter, Dean Forest
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene

Latest News

THE News at 5
WTOC’s toy drive continues today at the Walmart, Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road
Greenbriar Children’s Center opens annual gift wrap center
Greenbriar Children’s Center opens annual gift wrap center
THE News at 4:30
WTOC’s toy drive continues today at the Walmart, Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road
THE News at 4
WTOC’s toy drive continues today at the Walmart, Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road