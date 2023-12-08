Sky Cams
Five military service members able to fly home this season thanks to Home for the Holidays

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five military service members will be able to fly home this holiday season thanks to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The Home for the Holidays celebration allows the airport to give back to service members in our area every year.

WTOC is proud to partner with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce for this event.

