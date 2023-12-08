Georgia Southern Volleyball ends season at National Invitational Volleyball Championship

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It didn’t end the way they would’ve hoped, but Thursday night capped off a season for the history books for Georgia Southern Volleyball.

Thursday night, they welcomed in South Florida to Hanner Fieldhouse for the program’s first-ever tournament playoff match…

Fourth ever meeting between the two programs, the past three went to the Bulls.

We pick it up in the second set, Eagles lost the first…. and it was all South Florida in this second period. Set point here… Marta Cvitkovic finds the floor. Bulls were up 2-0.

The third was much more competitive. Eagles clinging to a lead midway through. Callaway Cason sets up Reagan Barth for the kill. She led the Eagles with 11 of ‘em.

This set’s winner would need 26 points, and it’s the Bulls that pull it out. Tizi Puljiz sends the Bulls on to the NIVC Final Four.

Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Willis reflected on this special season after the loss.

“I just told them at the end there, I’m going to get emotional, I’m just so incredibly proud of them. Like I said last weekend, it’s one of the most fun teams I’ve ever coached. That’s a testament to the quality of people in our program, and it starts with these student athletes. Every single day, we grinded them, they couldn’t have given us more. I’m sad we don’t get a chance to train and be together, but as I take a step back I’m just really proud of who they are, what they stand for, and how they represent Georgia Southern.”

The Eagles end the year 23-9, the program’s first 20-plus win season in ten years.

