Greenbriar Children’s Center opens annual gift wrap center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual holiday fundraised kicked off in Savannah Friday.

That’s the Gift Wrap Center at the Oglethorpe Mall that benefits the Greenbriar Children’s Center.

People pay a small amount of money, and the folks at the Gift Wrap Center will wrap your gifts.

The money raised helps give access to early childhood education and provide care for children in crisis.

“It’s a major fundraiser for Greenbriar, and it’ll help the children that we serve in our emergency shelter, also the families that are served in our family preservation program, and also the families and the children that are served in our early childhood education program,” said Gena Taylor, the executive director of the Greenbriar Children’s Center.

The Gift Wrap Center will be open until Christmas Eve.

