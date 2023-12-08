Sky Cams
Holiday galore! Things to do this weekend in the Coastal Empire

By Michaela Romero
Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are here and that means it’s busy in the Coastal Empire. Our Michaela Romero gives us a look at some fun events you can check out if you don’t have any plans this weekend starting Friday night.

Christmas on the River will kick off with live performances by local groups in the area. The first performance kicks off around 5 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.

But the party won’t stop and will continue into Saturday starting at 11 a.m. with performances that will continue until 4 p.m. leading up to the 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade that will begin at 5:30. It will kick off at Plant Riverside District on the West end of River Street, continue down to the east end, and wind its way downtown towards Broughton Street and City Market.

If you are looking for something else to do on Saturday, how about going back in time to Wormsloe Historic Site for the Colonial Christmas?

You can celebrate the holiday season by listening to period music and seeing what it was like during colonial times.

Colonial Christmas at Wormsloe will start at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.

To learn more about Christmas on the River click here.

To learn more about Wormsloe Colonial Christmas click here.

