Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-day closure is set to take place at a busy intersection of I-16 this weekend.

“I’ve had quite a bit of things I could do to try to minimize the impact on us. But there’s a point when I can’t do anymore,” said Shawn Apfel, the owner and general manager of Ronnie’s Restaurant.

If you’ve traveled on I-16 the last few years, you may have noticed some construction... lots of construction. One part is the Georgia Department of Transportation’s efforts to finalize their Diverging Diamond Exchange project at the I-16 and Dean Forrest interchange.

The road closure comes as the Georgia DOT is attempting to install new traffic signals, signage, and road markings at the transformed interchange.

Local restaurant owners, like Shawn Apfel of Ronnie’s Restaurant, located less than a minute away from most of the construction, says it’s affected how they’ve operating their business.

“McDonalds and places like that can take these hits and be fine. Smaller mom & pop shops that are owned - minority owned or just, you know, in general, just privately owned by like one or two people... typically single locations can’t take these impacts,” said Apfel.

Construction on Dean Forest Road and I-16 is expected to take place for 47 consecutive hours. Closures in the area are set to begin Friday night at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.