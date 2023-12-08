Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County

Multiple people injured, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Multiple people injured, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people, including a Liberty County deputy, were injured in a crash Thursday night.

The crash happened on East Oglethorpe Highway near Leroy Coffer Highway at about 8:30 p.m.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was involved in following a car when the crash happened.

The deputy and several other people were extracted from their cars.

“We did have to extricate two victims from a vehicle. Currently, we don’t expect any major critical conditions but all patients have been transported to local area hospitals,” said Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman.

Sheriff Bowman said about five cars were involved in the crash.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Ashdown says a car was doing donuts in the Walmart parking lot in Hinesville. When Hinesville Police tried to make contact, the driver fled. GSP says Hinesville Police followed the car. That’s when the Liberty County deputy picked up the chase in Flemington.

GSP says the driver originally lost control at Spencer Golden and E. Oglethorpe but was able to get back on the road. That’s when he hit three other cars and the Liberty County Deputy.

The driver of the car fled from the scene and police are looking for him.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah

Latest News

It happened on I-285 northbound past SR 166 and Langford Parkway.
Sulfuric acid spill shuts down I-285 in Fulton County, 2 hospitalized
City of Savannah
Savannah City Council approves 2024 budget, rezoning for Kiah House, funding to remove I-16 ramp
Ogeechee Road closed
Ogeechee Road has reopened between Buckhalter, Dean Forest Road after crash
No injuries reported in Thursday morning shed fire