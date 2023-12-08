Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people, including a Liberty County deputy, were injured in a crash Thursday night.

The crash happened on East Oglethorpe Highway near Leroy Coffer Highway at about 8:30 p.m.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was involved in following a car when the crash happened.

The deputy and several other people were extracted from their cars.

“We did have to extricate two victims from a vehicle. Currently, we don’t expect any major critical conditions but all patients have been transported to local area hospitals,” said Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman.

Sheriff Bowman said about five cars were involved in the crash.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Ashdown says a car was doing donuts in the Walmart parking lot in Hinesville. When Hinesville Police tried to make contact, the driver fled. GSP says Hinesville Police followed the car. That’s when the Liberty County deputy picked up the chase in Flemington.

GSP says the driver originally lost control at Spencer Golden and E. Oglethorpe but was able to get back on the road. That’s when he hit three other cars and the Liberty County Deputy.

The driver of the car fled from the scene and police are looking for him.

