Multiple people injured, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people, including a Liberty County deputy, were injured in a crash Thursday night.

The crash happened on East Oglethorpe Highway near Leroy Coffer Highway at about 8:30 p.m.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was involved in following a car when the crash happened.

The deputy and several other people were extracted from their cars.

“We did have to extricate two victims from a vehicle. Currently, we don’t expect any major critical conditions but all patients have been transported to local area hospitals,” said Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman.

Sheriff Bowman said about five cars were involved in the crash.

The driver of the car that the deputy was following fled from the scene and police are looking for him.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.