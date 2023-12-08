Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Savannah State students celebrate graduation

(WTOC)
By Jasmine Butler
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A joyous day at Savannah State University on Friday.

The school held their final commencement ceremony of the year to honor the Fall 2023 graduates.

The tassels have been turned and students, now graduates, are excited to have made it to the finish line. 230 students received master’s, bachelor’s, or associate degrees. The Class of 2023 was addressed by former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms as the commencement speaker.

It was a day of laughter, tears and joy.

One student reflected on her time at Savannah State. She says it was perseverance and faith that led her to this moment.

“Having faith. I think that was the biggest thing that I learned here, and I hope that all of my fellow graduates feel that way, as well as the students because if you don’t have faith and you don’t trust yourself, you can’t push yourself past the boundaries that you set for yourself. You don’t know what you can achieve if you just believe in what you have in front of you,” Mass Communications graduate, Eden Turner said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Ogeechee Road closed
One killed in crash on Ogeechee Road between Buckhalter, Dean Forest
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene

Latest News

Two suspects enter guilty pleas as part of 2021 murder case
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Ogeechee Road closed
One killed in crash on Ogeechee Road between Buckhalter, Dean Forest
WTOC’s toy drive continues today at the Walmart, Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road