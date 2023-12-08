Savannah State students celebrate graduation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A joyous day at Savannah State University on Friday.

The school held their final commencement ceremony of the year to honor the Fall 2023 graduates.

The tassels have been turned and students, now graduates, are excited to have made it to the finish line. 230 students received master’s, bachelor’s, or associate degrees. The Class of 2023 was addressed by former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms as the commencement speaker.

It was a day of laughter, tears and joy.

One student reflected on her time at Savannah State. She says it was perseverance and faith that led her to this moment.

“Having faith. I think that was the biggest thing that I learned here, and I hope that all of my fellow graduates feel that way, as well as the students because if you don’t have faith and you don’t trust yourself, you can’t push yourself past the boundaries that you set for yourself. You don’t know what you can achieve if you just believe in what you have in front of you,” Mass Communications graduate, Eden Turner said.

