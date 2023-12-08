Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Christmas Tree is now lit in our nation’s capital, but you might not know there are also smaller trees that feature ornaments made by students from each state across the country.

While the National Christmas Tree is featured the most prominently outside the White House during the holiday season, there are also 58 smaller trees lining what’s called the Pathway of Peace around the larger tree.

Each is decked festively with ornaments featuring student artwork from one school in every U.S. state or territory.

Chelsea Sullivan, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service, described the decorating process. “So each school has students that decorate ornaments and they bring the ornaments here to DC and then we decorate the Christmas trees,” said Sullivan.

Each tree represents a different state or territory and the ornaments are made by students ages 4 to 19. They’re all inspired by one question.

“To get ideas going, we prompt every school to tell us what makes their state or their home beautiful. So we have things from state birds to state flowers to monuments and even things like polar bears, just things that symbolize the state that they’re from,” said Sullivan.

The trees will remain on display until January.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Ogeechee Road closed
One killed in crash on Ogeechee Road between Buckhalter, Dean Forest
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene

Latest News

Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Shalena Cook Jones
Chatham Co. DA signs consent order for failing to submit reports on campaign contributions, financial records
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82