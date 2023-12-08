Sky Cams
Sulfuric acid spill shuts down I-285 in Fulton County, 2 hospitalized

The spill closed all lanes of the interstate.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two emergency responders have been taken to the hospital after being exposed to sulfuric acid that spilled on I-285 in Atlanta Thursday, according to the Atlanta fire department.

The two Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) were transported to the hospital by Grady EMS, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.

The fire department said approximately 200 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled onto the I-285 NB Expressway SW at Arthur Langford EB Parkway SW, just north of Arthur Langford Parkway, around 5 p.m.

All lanes have been shut down, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest updates.

