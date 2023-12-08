Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Warmer this morning, Rain likely Sunday

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer air works its way in heading into the weekend.

This morning isn’t quite as chilly as yesterday, but we are still seeing mid to upper 30s for our inland communities. Coastal areas are waking up to 40s.

Warmer air continues to build in through the day with temperatures reaching the lower 60s at lunchtime and mid 60s this afternoon. We won’t cool off much tonight, with 50s returning after sunset and those temperatures holding pretty steady overnight. Good news if you have outdoor plans tonight!

This weekend, warmer air builds in, leading to highs back in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, go ahead and plan on widespread rain Sunday as our next cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening. We could even see a storm or two, but severe weather is not expected. If you have outdoor weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the much nicer day!

Sunday’s cold front will usher in another round of cooler air, dropping us from highs in the lower 70s on Sunday to the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. The cooler air will stick around through the middle of next week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Ogeechee Road closed
Ogeechee Road has reopened between Buckhalter, Dean Forest Road after crash
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-07-2023
WTOC First Alert Weather
Cold morning, warmer this weekend