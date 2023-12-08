Warmer this morning, Rain likely Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer air works its way in heading into the weekend.

This morning isn’t quite as chilly as yesterday, but we are still seeing mid to upper 30s for our inland communities. Coastal areas are waking up to 40s.

Warmer air continues to build in through the day with temperatures reaching the lower 60s at lunchtime and mid 60s this afternoon. We won’t cool off much tonight, with 50s returning after sunset and those temperatures holding pretty steady overnight. Good news if you have outdoor plans tonight!

First Alert: Plan on rain on Sunday, we could even have some thunderstorms around during the day. Outdoor plans are still good to go on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/mLsrJwBxh2 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 8, 2023

This weekend, warmer air builds in, leading to highs back in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, go ahead and plan on widespread rain Sunday as our next cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening. We could even see a storm or two, but severe weather is not expected. If you have outdoor weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the much nicer day!

Sunday’s cold front will usher in another round of cooler air, dropping us from highs in the lower 70s on Sunday to the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. The cooler air will stick around through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.