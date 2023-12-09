Beaufort County holds annual Christmas tree lighting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort County celebrates their third annual Christmas tree lighting, with plenty of singing, face painting and of course Santa!

The festivities have been growing every year since 2021 and has received great community feedback as community leaders work hard to get local public schools and businesses involved for this special time of year!

“Yes we do the annual tree lighting. we light the tree it’s great time for the community to get together just have a wonderful evening. The kids are great, the singers are wonderful, so it’s just a great opportunity for the community to have some fun at this time of the year.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.