Dedication ceremony held for newly refurbished Evergreen Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hosted a dedication ceremony for the newly refurbished Evergreen Cemetery Saturday.

This comes after a long legal battle as the city gained ownership of the cemetery.

Dozens gathered as a new life was brought to Evergreen Cemetery.

It’s a day that’s been in the works for a long time.

“It took about four years to acquire the property and then once we completely acquired the property in May, we had our crews come out and we did a clean up of the entire cemetery,” Director Sam Beetler said.

That cleanup taking about four and a half months...as crews pulled 25 tons of debris from the 4.5-acre cemetery leading to the discovery of some gravestones and markers.

“It was not without it’s challenges of course, but for the families to come out here has been overwhelming positive feedback,” Beetler said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson attended Saturday’s ceremony a celebration he says hits close to home.

“My grandparents are here, along with my aunt, and I was not aware that these other graves were in such close proximity because I never saw them because of the overgrowth. And for over four years, I could not get from this road to this grave just because of growth that had occurred that was almost as tall as I was,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

He says this was an emotional day for many in the community.

“Some of them, tears in their eyes, had never had an opportunity to visit their loved ones,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

But now he says he’s going to make sure that never happens again.

“The city of Savannah is about our people, we’re serious about our people, we serve hard for our people whether they’re here with us or whether they have gone to the great beyond, we have that responsibility,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

And to continue serving those buried here... Mayor Van Johnson says the city plans to keep working on Evergreen Cemetery.

“Not only clearing it but making sure it’s regularly maintained. Making sure, that we have opening hours and closing hours for the cemetery, making sure that we have staff out here all of the time.”

Mayor Van Johnson says the city is still looking families who may have someone buried at Evergreen Cemetery. If you think you might have loved one there, he asks that you call the cemeteries office, so they can try and rebuild their catalog.

Every Green Cemetery phone number: 912-651-6843

