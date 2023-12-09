Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts first ever Silent Santa event for kids with special needs

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office hosted their first ever Silent Santa event Saturday for kids with special needs.

The sheriff’s office partnered up with the school district to put on the event that brought out about a dozen families .

Kids could go into different classrooms for sensory-friendly arts and crafts before getting to meet jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself.

The sheriff says it’s important for all children to be able to have private time with Santa Claus, and this was a good way to make sure that tradition is inclusive in Effingham county.

“A lot of these kids with disabilities aren’t able to go and stand in the mall or Walmarts or Bass Pro and see Santa Claus - they don’t get that opportunity. It’s just an opportunity for those young people and those kids to be able to come and spend a few minutes with Santa Claus and give him the Christmas list and hope Santa comes to see them,” Sheriff Jimmy Mcduffie said.

The sheriff says the importance of an event like this was made obvious to him at their bike drive last year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.