Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges

By WTOC Staff and Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah rapper Quando Rondo has been arrested on federal drug charges, according to the FBI.

Chatham County Detention Center booking records show that the rapper, who’s real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested early Saturday morning. The charges were listed as a federal custody hold. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to WTOC that Bowman is facing drug charges and is still in custody.

Before his arrest, Bowman was out on bond for state drug and gang charges. He had been indicted on those charges along with 18 other people.

This is a developing story. WTOC will continue to update it as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Ogeechee Road closed
One killed in crash on Ogeechee Road between Buckhalter, Dean Forest
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

Daufuskie Island ferry
Temporary solution found for Daufuskie Island Ferry
Shalena Cook Jones
Chatham Co. DA signs consent order for failing to submit reports on campaign contributions, financial records
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Chatham Co. DA signs consent order for failing to submit reports on campaign contributions, financial records