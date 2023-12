SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah High and Woodville-Tompkins played three times last season, and all three went to the Wolverines.

With first-year head coach George Brown, the Bluejackets went into W-T Friday night and left with a 63-48 win.

Savannah is now 6-2 on the year.

Woodville-Tompkins is now 8-1.

