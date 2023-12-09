Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Teen driver killed after being hit by school bus head-on, authorities say

Missouri authorities say a 17-year-old driver has died in a head-on crash this week. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash involving a Willard School District bus.

KY3 reports that 17-year-old Kallista Fisher died in the crash with two other drivers suffering injuries.

Willard School District leaders report no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the crash happened Thursday evening on State Highway 266.

“We are living every parent’s worst nightmare. Losing our daughter far too soon. Our hearts shattered into a million pieces. Our family is missing an important person as we head into the holiday season. She was to be 18 years old this Christmas Eve,” the Fisher family shared.

According to investigators, an SUV pulled out of a Dollar General parking lot and into the path of the westbound school bus.

The collision forced the driver of the school bus to cross the center line, hitting the teenage driver in a pickup truck head-on.

Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her friends and family and ask that you please keep her friends and family in your thoughts and prayers,” officials with the Willard School District shared.

The school bus also hit a utility pole.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to all those affected during this incredibly difficult time,” school officials said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Ogeechee Road closed
One killed in crash on Ogeechee Road between Buckhalter, Dean Forest
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Shalena Cook Jones
Chatham Co. DA signs consent order for failing to submit reports on campaign contributions, financial records

Latest News

Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia who may be headed to North Carolina
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Good Samaritans help Salvation Army bell ringer escape attacker: ‘It happened so quickly’
Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza