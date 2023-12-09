Temporary solution found for Daufuskie Island Ferry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Daufuskie Island Ferry will be moving to a new location by the end of this month.

Beaufort County has been court-mandated to relocate the ferry’s docking from its current location in Buckingham Landing and just announced its temporary location Friday.

A temporary fix to what was supposed to be a temporary fix.

“We understand that it’s not ideal but we have embarkation from the C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing and we just appreciate everyone’s patience while we work out something more long-term,” said Hannah Nichols, county public information officer.

The docking on Buckingham Landing was a temporary adjustment after Hurricane Matthew destroyed the ferry’s original docking location. That was nearly 7 years ago.

This current course of action came after a judge told the county and company running the ferry that they had to be out of Buckingham Landing by January 1st.

Beaufort County leaders say they have a plan, as the county council allocated $2.3 million of federal money to fund the permanent relocation. The problem though is that the project would not be done before the court requires them to leave their current spot.

This creates this middle man here, C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing. Fishermen who were coming in from the dock say that the dock has primarily been used for small private boats and a local fishing spot. But it will serve as the ferry’s new location until further notice.

