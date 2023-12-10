Sky Cams
4th annual Lowcountry Brawl returns

Flag Football
Flag Football(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before Army and Navy faced off on WTOC Saturday afternoon in Foxboro Massachusetts, a local Army and Navy Hospital faced off in a flag football game in Savannah.

Winn Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort played at Memorial Stadium in the 4th Annual Lowcountry Brawl.

The two local military medical treatment facilities fielded competitive teams the community came out to cheer on their favorite service branch. While the game is all in good fun, the captain of Army’s squad says right after the final whistle they all go back to being on the same side.

“For the most part we understand we’re here, we’re on the gridiron this is the battlefield that’s between, but out there representing the army and navy in the real world we have to get done what we have to get done... what the mission allows together,” Sgt. Jason Skiba said.

