Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office takes 60 kids on a shopping spree

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - 60 kids from the Coastal Empire went on a shopping spree Sunday.

That’s all thanks to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Operation Kid Forward.

Sixty children from first to fifth grade all getting $100 to spend on whatever they want.

“The two young men I was with, they bought a pair of shoes each, the rest of them they bought Mario, Sonic the hedgehog I think it is,” John T. Wilcher said.

Helping them to cross some things off their Christmas wish list...

“And I got a pillow and a lava night light.”

While also building a bond with folks in law enforcement.

“We like to bring positive encounters with our at-risk youth. Most of the time they have a negative perception of law enforcement,” Nisha Giustino said.

Nisha Giustino, the founder and president of Operation Kid Forward says that by partnering with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office... they’re able to help break those perceptions.

“They see oh, they’re a cop, they’re out here on their weekend, they’re taking me shopping and it does make a difference.”

Which is what Sheriff Wilcher says this is all about.

“We want to make a difference in the community, you know, we want to be able to walk the walk and talk the talk, and that’s what we do. When people want help, we try to help them.”

He says giving back to these children in need...

“Puma shoes, some pop-its”

“Is something you can’t put a price on.”

“We take it for granted, you know, Christmas is just like everyday for us grownups, but it only comes once a year for those young ladies and gentlemen.”

The fun didn’t stop there. After the kids picked out their gifts. They headed into Michael’s for some pizza and arts and crafts with the deputies.

