Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Saturday night, I’ll look for muggy conditions and temps to stay dancing around the mid to lower 60s. This could lead to some patchy fog in the morning. Tomorrow is a first alert weather day!

By the later morning hour, I’ll look for our first storm chances to begin moving into our far eastern communities. From 11 AM to 10 PM tomorrow, we’ll continue tracking scattered to widespread rain chances with a few embedded severe storms possible as our next cold front pushes through the area.

During this time, I’ll look for heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes to still be possible around any of the strong to severe storms that form. Out of these, the highest threat will be the damaging wind gusts.

Throughout the day, I’ll be tracking gusts between 20 to 25 MPH ahead of the cold front. Once the front comes through, these should ramp up to 30 to 35 with isolated gusts up to 40 MPH through midnight.

We’ll still track some of these breezy conditions through daybreak on Monday. This will lead to “feels like” temps anywhere from the upper-20s to mid-30s that morning. Then, we should see much calmer and cooler weather throughout the majority of the work week as high stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s each afternoon.

