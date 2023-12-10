Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

First Alert Weather Sunday PM Forecast

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a first alert weather day! From now to 9 PM tonight, we’ll continue tracking scattered to widespread rain chances with a few embedded severe storms possible as our next cold front pushes through the area.

During this time, I’ll look for heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes to still be possible around any of the strong to severe storms that form. Out of these, the highest threat will be the damaging wind gusts.

Throughout the afternoon, I’ll be tracking gusts between 20 to 25 MPH ahead of the cold front. Once the front comes through, these should ramp up to 30 to 35 with isolated gusts up to 40 MPH through the early morning hours of tomorrow.

We’ll still track some of these breezy conditions through daybreak on Monday. This will lead to “feels like” temps anywhere from the lower to mid-30s tomorrow morning.

Then, we should see much calmer and cooler weather throughout the majority of the work week as high stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s each afternoon. Outside of tomorrow, it’ll be more of a cloudy to partly cloudy week. Then, we should begin to see warmer temps and increasing rain chances going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place
Daufuskie Island ferry
Temporary solution found for Daufuskie Island Ferry
Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says
FILE: Police lights
Portion of Westbound I-516 closed due to wreck

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Dylan's Saturday Night Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-08-2023
WTOC First Alert Weather
Warming this weekend, Rain likely Sunday