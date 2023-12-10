First Alert Weather Sunday PM Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a first alert weather day! From now to 9 PM tonight, we’ll continue tracking scattered to widespread rain chances with a few embedded severe storms possible as our next cold front pushes through the area.

During this time, I’ll look for heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes to still be possible around any of the strong to severe storms that form. Out of these, the highest threat will be the damaging wind gusts.

Throughout the afternoon, I’ll be tracking gusts between 20 to 25 MPH ahead of the cold front. Once the front comes through, these should ramp up to 30 to 35 with isolated gusts up to 40 MPH through the early morning hours of tomorrow.

We’ll still track some of these breezy conditions through daybreak on Monday. This will lead to “feels like” temps anywhere from the lower to mid-30s tomorrow morning.

Then, we should see much calmer and cooler weather throughout the majority of the work week as high stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s each afternoon. Outside of tomorrow, it’ll be more of a cloudy to partly cloudy week. Then, we should begin to see warmer temps and increasing rain chances going into next weekend.

