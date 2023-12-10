Sky Cams
Man arrested after shooting in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place

Kinyoshi Mckinny
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested following a shooting Saturday.

28-year-old Kinyoshi Mckinny was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Savannah Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place around 9:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was treated and taken to the hospital.

He was charged with aggravated assault on Dec. 10 and transported to Chatham County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

