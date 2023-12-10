Savannah Lighted Christmas Parade held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Lighted Christmas Parade took over Downtown Savannah Saturday.

Lights, camera, parade. Local organizations, performers and families lined the streets tonight at Plant Riverside district. The Savannah Lighted Christmas parade was filled with bright lights and holiday fun for the community.

“Oh it’s so exciting for all of our kids to come down and showcase their talents and dance through the streets,” Dawn Kuster said.

Dawn Kuster is the owner of Coastal Performing Arts Academy. After a full holiday season of dance, she is excited to watch her group take on the parade for yet another year.

“This is the big finale of our Christmas season, we’re coming down here to show Savannah what we’ve got.”

The Parade begins at Plant Riverside District on the west end of River Street, travels down to the east end, then winds its way downtown for the entire community to enjoy. Some joined for the first time this year. Jasmine Ancrum says it takes lots of preparation to pull this off for her team.

“We have to have a lot of mandatory practices, a lot of learning new cheers so that everybody doesn’t see and hear the same things that we do throughout the season and everything. So we try to prepare and do different things as much as possible,” Head Coach Jasmine Ancrum said.

For more holiday coverage, you can visit the holiday HQ on our website underneath the community tab.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.