Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting Saturday.

Savannah Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place at 9:10p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was treated and taken to the hospital.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

