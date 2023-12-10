Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting Saturday.
Savannah Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place at 9:10p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
The victim was treated and taken to the hospital.
