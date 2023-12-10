Savannah Police officer seriously injured after responding to fatal crash on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash on I-95.

According to GSP, Troopers responded to I-95 South at Mile Marker 101 just before 11 p.m. Saturday to assist Savannah Police with an officer-involved patrol car crash.

Once on scene, Troopers were notified there was another crash involving a fatality.

A preliminary investigation determined a wrong-way driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-95, when the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head on, causing fatal injuries to that driver.

After the initial crash, a Savannah Police Officer drove through the scene and lost control of their vehicle, trying to avoid debris.

Officials say the Savannah Police vehicle slid across the roadway and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

GSP suspects the wrong-way driver was under the influence.

This incident is under investigation.

