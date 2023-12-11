1 person injured after shooting in area of Brown Rd., near Miss Bea Rd.

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Saturday.

Deputies and investigators responded to the area of Brown Road, near Miss Bea Road in reference to an individual that had been shot around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

An investigation was conducted and an arrest was made. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact our office at (912) 685-2568.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.