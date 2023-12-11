Sky Cams
Cole Swindell to perform at concert in Statesboro that benefits college athletes’ NIL opportunities

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Cole Swindell will be back in Statesboro, at least once before the next football season.

He is headlining the inaugural GATA Jam 2024. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at “Beautiful Eagle Creek” in Statesboro.

A portion of the proceeds for GATA Jam 2024 will benefit the Eagle Nation Collective. That organization was officially announced as the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) entity for Georgia Southern Athletics. To learn more about the Eagle Nation Collective, please click here.

For more information on GATA Jam 2024, like how to purchase tickets, please click here.

