Cooler, breezy start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain is gone but colder air has arrived!

Temperatures are in the 40s for many of us this morning with wind chills in the 30s. Grab a jacket before heading out to work or school! Wind gusts will still be up to 25 miles per hour through the morning. After clouds lingering this morning, we’ll see sunshine by lunchtime. Temperatures warm to the lower 50s by noon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cool weather continues into the evening with temperatures already back in the 40s by sunshine.

Tuesday morning will be even colder with lows near freezing for inland areas and mid 30s around Savannah. There is a Frost Advisory for counties south of the Altamaha River as well. After the chilly start we will see sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Dry and cool weather continues through the rest of the work week! Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s through Friday with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a slight chance of showers on Saturday with a better chance on Sunday. No need to change plans right now, but be sure to get an update on the forecast a few times this week!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.