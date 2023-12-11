Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Cooler, breezy start to the work week!

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain is gone but colder air has arrived!

Temperatures are in the 40s for many of us this morning with wind chills in the 30s. Grab a jacket before heading out to work or school! Wind gusts will still be up to 25 miles per hour through the morning. After clouds lingering this morning, we’ll see sunshine by lunchtime. Temperatures warm to the lower 50s by noon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cool weather continues into the evening with temperatures already back in the 40s by sunshine.

Tuesday morning will be even colder with lows near freezing for inland areas and mid 30s around Savannah. There is a Frost Advisory for counties south of the Altamaha River as well. After the chilly start we will see sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Dry and cool weather continues through the rest of the work week! Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s through Friday with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a slight chance of showers on Saturday with a better chance on Sunday. No need to change plans right now, but be sure to get an update on the forecast a few times this week!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and a Savannah Police officer is seriously injured after a crash on I-95...
Savannah Police officer seriously injured after responding to fatal crash on I-95
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place
Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges
FILE: Police lights
Portion of Westbound I-516 closed due to wreck
Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Sunday PM Forecast
First Alert Weather Day
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Dylan's Saturday Night Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-08-2023