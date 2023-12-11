Dean Forest Road, I-16 Interchange reopened after weekend closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads are back open on a busy I-16 intersection after an extended closure over the weekend.

“I can get home a little faster. That’s the most important thing,” Commercial Truck Driver Andrew Cody said.

The I-16 and Dean Forest Road interchange project has impacted drivers since construction began in the Summer of 2021.

The interchange was closed for over 40 hours this past weekend. It has been undergoing some modifications as Dean Forest Road was switched to the Diverging Diamond model, like the one also seen on Highway 21 at I-95.

People traveling on Dean Forest Road have seen traffic in and around the Interchange as a result. Drivers say it’s changed how they approach their own driving patterns.

“When you leave in the morning, it’s dark. When you come and go home it’s dark. So just to not have to snake in, play in traffic for additional hour out of your day, then I can live with that.”

The project, now one step closer completion, has seen an average of 5 to 10,000 vehicles passing through here each day.

With trucks accounting for 20% of those estimated vehicles, some drivers say the project has added unnecessary obstacles to their trips.

“It’s traffic jams all around this area, on the smaller roads. Truck Drivers can’t go on the roads, so we have to go a few miles down out the way just to get past this area,” Commercial Truck Driver Roderick Freeman said.

Including this project, some see the pros and cons to all the construction projects currently underway on I-16, I-95 and elsewhere.

Andrew Cody, whose been a truck driver for over 17 years, says he’s accepted the much-needed changes, even if that increases traffic in the meantime.

“It’s growth. It’s a necessary evil. You can’t have one without the other.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects the Dean Forest and I-16 interchange project to be fully finished by early 2024.

