Hearing pushed back for Chatham Co. mother charged with murdering infant

Jennifer Cooper
Jennifer Cooper(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawyers for the Chatham County mother charged with murdering her own infant were back in court Monday.

Jennifer Cooper faces murder, child cruelty, and drug charges stemming from the August death of her son Randy Taylor Junior.

Cooper was scheduled to enter a plea in Chatham County Superior Court, but that hearing was pushed back after her lawyers said she’s undergoing evaluations.

Cooper faces three counts after police say they found her son dead in this Quacco Road mobile home in August.

A judge denied Cooper bond back in November saying she poses a significant threat to the community.

Cooper was also ordered to undergo mental health evaluations and treatment.

In previous hearings, prosecutors say toxicology reports show both Cooper and 2-month-old Taylor tested positive for meth.

No official cause of death has been released and Cooper did not appear in court Monday.

Cooper’s next court date is scheduled for February.

