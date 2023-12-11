Is inflation impacting local holiday sales?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last year, inflation on all items in the U.S. has gone up around 3 point 2 percent on average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An employee at Southern Christmas Savannah says she hasn’t had any customers talk to her about price increases impacting their decisions to buy gifts or decorations.

She says it’s been rare for someone to leave the store empty handed as business has been crazy especially over the last few weeks.

You’ll hear from that employee first, followed by a customer who says the rising prices of goods is actually driving her to local shops like Southern Christmas Savannah even more.

“It’s definitely been picking up. Obviously, people are coming in, buying stuff for their trees, gifts for their family... I’d say over the summer it was a little slower, but it’s definitely gotten better,” Sarah Hannigan said.

“Not only are you getting something nice for yourself or someone else but you’re also helping someone in the community. It stays local and that’s huge and that’s what we love about Savannah,” Mary Beth Lescault said.

Mary Beth says through inflation she’s focusing on experiences or sentiments more than price tags.

