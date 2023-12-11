Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Is inflation impacting local holiday sales?

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last year, inflation on all items in the U.S. has gone up around 3 point 2 percent on average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An employee at Southern Christmas Savannah says she hasn’t had any customers talk to her about price increases impacting their decisions to buy gifts or decorations.

She says it’s been rare for someone to leave the store empty handed as business has been crazy especially over the last few weeks.

You’ll hear from that employee first, followed by a customer who says the rising prices of goods is actually driving her to local shops like Southern Christmas Savannah even more.

“It’s definitely been picking up. Obviously, people are coming in, buying stuff for their trees, gifts for their family... I’d say over the summer it was a little slower, but it’s definitely gotten better,” Sarah Hannigan said.

“Not only are you getting something nice for yourself or someone else but you’re also helping someone in the community. It stays local and that’s huge and that’s what we love about Savannah,” Mary Beth Lescault said.

Mary Beth says through inflation she’s focusing on experiences or sentiments more than price tags.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and a Savannah Police officer is seriously injured after a crash on I-95...
Savannah Police officer seriously injured after responding to fatal crash on I-95
Kinyoshi Mckinny
Man arrested after shooting in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place
Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges
FILE: Police lights
Portion of Westbound I-516 closed due to wreck
Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says

Latest News

Savannah community celebrates Chanukah
THE News at 11 Saturday
Silent Santa event
THE News at 11 Saturday
Savannah Lighted Christmas Parade held Saturday
THE News at 11 Saturday
4th annual Lowcountry Brawl returns