Jiu-Jitsu Jac: Local mother writes book in honor of daughter

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Jacqueline Bouchard, or Jac, has been a fighter since birth.

“Just after she was born, she was taken to the NICU at Memorial. She spent 12 days there were it was determined she had a hypoxic ischemic brain injury, which cause brain damage and ultimately caused her microcephaly that she was diagnosed with at 5 months old,” says Jac’s mom Kelley Bouchard.

About 12 years later, when Jac’s seizures had returned, her parents once again gave her the opportunity to fight.

“We convinced her to start Jiu-Jitsu,” Kelley said.

Albeit using a little bribery.

“We told her she could wear a pink gi, and that’s what made her want to start is that she could wear a pink gi,” laughed Kelley.

So, pink gi adorned Jac joined Special Kicks at Pooler Karate.

A program designed to make martial arts, like Jiu-Jitsu, accessible to everyone and seemingly just like that everything changed for Jac.

“If you look at where she was and where she is. The diagnosis and the prognosis in the beginning and where she is now, it’s night and day. Doctors would be proud to see how far she’s come,” Kelley says.

An incredible story, certainly one worth sharing, which is exactly what Kelley is now hoping to do.

“This is the first time I’ve ever written a book.”

The book, ‘Jiu-Jitsu Jac: A Story of a Special Girl.’

“For me writing is a very therapeutic thing,” explains Kelley.

This story, a physical reminder for Kelley of just how tough her daughter is.

“To watch her grow into a young woman, into a teenager and see the person she’s becoming and the things she loves.”

A story of acceptance.

“My hope is that people will realize that even with people with special needs still want the same things as everyone else. They want love, they want acceptance, they want friends,” says Kelley.

And a story that proves even if you’re still in the middle of the toughest part of your own story that happy ending is still possible, if, like Jac, you just keep fighting.

“What I hope for this is that it gives them some encouragement and hope that things are going to be okay. That you can make the best of any situation. Jacqueline certainly has, and I’m very proud of her and all of the things that she’s done,” Kelley said.

If you’d like to get your own copy of ‘Jiu-Jitsu Jac’ it’s available now online wherever you purchase books.

