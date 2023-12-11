Liberty County residents, leaders share chemical concerns from proposed plant

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concerns are growing in Liberty County over the possibility of a toxic chemical being used to fumigate wood at a log plant.

According to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the proposed facility would be located along South Coastal Highway.

On Monday, Liberty County residents and officials sounded the alarm about methyl bromide. A highly toxic chemical county officials say would be “detrimental to public health” if used by timber company, Weyerhaeuser, at its proposed fumigation plant just outside of Riceboro.

County officials and city leaders joined residents in Riceboro on Monday to sound the alarm on this highly toxic fumigant, calling it a major concern to public safety.

The EPA states exposure to high concentrations of methyl bromide can cause central nervous system and respiratory system failures.

State and community leaders agree it would put the health of people and the environment at risk.

“Cancer. Weakness in the legs, and we also said that it stays in the air for 360 days,” Riceboro Mayor Christopher Stacy said.

“We have a fragile coastline and probably the cleanest coastline in the entire United States, and we want to keep it like that,” Georgia State Representative Al Williams said.

The federal agency started phasing out the use of methyl bromide in 2005, only allowing it for critical uses.

Fumigating logs to control wood-boring pests is one of those exceptions.

But Liberty County and Riceboro officials are asking Weyerhaeuser to use a less hazardous method to treat their lumber.

State and community leaders say they are looking into having a detailed study done on potential environmental and health impacts. It’s all in hopes Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division will deny Weyerhauser’s permit.

In the meantime, they are urging citizens to write letters to Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and to Governor Brian Kemp.

The mayor of Riceboro also says they will be hosting an upcoming town hall next month where people can have their voices heard.

WTOC reached out to Weyerhauser for comment and are waiting to hear back.

