Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Many US teens are ‘almost constantly’ on YouTube, TikTok, report says

FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a...
FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a report.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your teen is constantly on their phone or computer, they are more than likely using a social media site.

According to a new Pew Research Center report, 93% of teens say they used YouTube, compared to 63% who say they used TikTok.

Other apps used include Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

One-third of the respondents say they used at least one of these “almost constantly.”

In general, 64% of teens say they use the internet almost all the time.

The figure has doubled since the first Pew survey conducted in 2015.

This report comes amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on teen mental health and safety.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and a Savannah Police officer is seriously injured after a crash on I-95...
Savannah Police officer seriously injured after responding to fatal crash on I-95
Kinyoshi Mckinny
Man arrested after shooting in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place
Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges
FILE: Police lights
Portion of Westbound I-516 closed due to wreck
Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says

Latest News

Shannon Stillwell
Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in inmate fight
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity