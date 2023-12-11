New video shows barge colliding with Thunderbolt dock damaging several boats

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Thunderbolt boat owners are left checking the damage after town police say this barge crashed into two docks Saturday evening.

Parts of the dock appear to snap in half on impact.

At one point the barge fully covers a docked boat.

“I just heard the commotion about people pointing and looking and talking loud on this end,” Anthony Faust said.

Anthony Faust is a board member at the Warsaw Bluff Condominiums one of the areas with a damaged dock.

He says the crash frustrated several of his fellow boat owners.

“It’s always hard to see your property damaged by something outside of your control. Having a boat is constant work, constant attention when you’re on the water, and this is evidence that you need to pay attention at the dock too,” Faust said.

Investigators say the operator lost control of the barge while attempting a turn after clearing the Wilmington River bridge.

Thunderbolt police say the barge struck two docks. The first being upriver near the harbor the second being just feet away at Warsaw bluff.

“Oh he’s messing up those too now.”

At least five boats were damaged, according to Thunderbolt’s police chief who says the barge continued down the waterway after the collision.

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation and WTOC is working to confirm who the owners of the barge and tugboat are.

Faust says hundreds of people were in the area at the time as Thunderbolt was hosting the “Christmas on the Bluff” holiday event.

“A lot of times if you’re not paying attention on the water, you’re not going to hear things like that coming up on you. You got to be looking. Luckily, there was nobody out on the dock at the time,” Faust said.

Police say no injuries were reported following this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.