No injures reported in house fire on Prince William Drive

PORT ROYAL, S.C (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to early morning house fire in Port Royal Monday.

This happened on Prince William Drive around 6:00 a.m.

The first arriving engine arrived on the scene in less than three minutes and reported smoke and flames showing through the roof of the one-story residential home.

Fire officials say the majority of the fire was coming from the garage area of the home.

The fire began to make its way through the attic space of the home, but firefighters were able to stop the fire and limit damage to the rest of the residence by making an interior attack and searching for spreading fire.

Fire crews say they were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire, but crews performed a primary and secondary search of the residence.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire crews were on scene for approximately three hours.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Parris Island Fire & Emergency Services, Beaufort County EMS, Port Royal Police Department, and Dominion Energy all responded to the scene.

