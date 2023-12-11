Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Police investigating shooting at apartments off Harris Trial Road

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday at Plantation Apartments.

According to a captain with the department, officers responded to the apartment complex off Harris Trail Road. A victim was found and taken to the hospital.

The person has since been released from the hospital.

Information about any possible suspect(s) was not provided.

