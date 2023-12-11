Ronald McDonald House holding 7th annual Shop with a Cop event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 10 families in need are going on a shopping spree Tuesday, but they could still use your help.

It’s the seventh annual Shop with a Cop at the Ronald McDonald House, an event to help out families staying at the center.

It’s an initiative to try and give families in need a sense of normalcy this holiday season by helping them get the gifts they might not have been able to afford.

Cops from around the Coastal Empire will shop with these families helping them cross some things off their Christmas wish list.

The Ronald McDonald House is still looking for your help to make this happen.

They’re looking for donations so they can try and buy these families everything they want.

If you’re interested in making a donation, click here.

