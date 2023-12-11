Savannah community celebrates Chanukah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chabad of Savannah, Savannah Jewish Federation and City of Savannah hosted Chanukah at Forsyth.

It’s the fourth day of Hanukkah, the menorah is lit and Rabbi Refson has one word to describe how he feels supported.

“It’s a real honor and a real privilege to live in such a tremendous city. The support that we have from every part of the community, its empowering,” Rabbi Zalman Refson said.

Despite the rain in Sunday’s forecast, the community still came out to celebrate, just in a different venue -- the Savannah Civic Center instead of Forsyth Park.

“How fortunate we are to have this beautiful community resource, the Johnny Mercer theatre, to be able to transition if we have to transition, so big round of applause for your asset,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

“We moved the event in the last minute because of the weather forecast and people nevertheless showed up and hundreds of people across the community were happy to be able to come and celebrate Hanukkah,” Refson said.

And a celebration it was. There were games, food, and what Lowell Kronowitz calls, “the light of hannukkah.”

Lowell Kronowitz, Community Sponsor Leavy Jewelers

“The celebration of Hannukah is about light. It’s simply the victory of light over darkness and we’ve proven that by the celebration we had and the number of people we had show up today, it’s a great day to be in Savannah.”

And Rabbi Refson has a message for the community around him.

“Keep on spreading the light, keep on spreading the love and keep on spreading the hope.”

