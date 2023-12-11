Savannah Police, GSP make 66 DUI arrests during Thunder Task Force Operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police and Georgia State Patrol made 66 DUI arrests during the Thunder Task Force Operation.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) reports state and local law enforcement officers issued 773 citations and warnings during a three-day Thunder Task Force Operation held in Savannah from Dec. 7 - Dec. 10.

The operation involved the Savannah Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic units, and the Southeast Regional Traffic Enforcement Network.

The operation led to the arrest of 11 people on felony charges, six persons arrested for drug charges, and four wanted fugitives apprehended.

During the three-day operation, Savannah Police and Georgia State Troopers issued 119 citations for hands-free law violations, 99 citations for violations of Georgia’s seat belt law, 21 citations for child safety seat law violations, 16 citations for driving on a suspended license, 13 citations for driving without insurance, and 247 citations were issued for other traffic offenses.

Officers also issued 158 warnings.

