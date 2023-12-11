Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in inmate fight

Shannon Stillwell hospitalized | Willie Brown charged | Judge Ural Glanville dismisses jury Monday
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shannon Stillwell, one of six co-defendants in rapper Young Thug’s Fulton County gang and racketeering trial, was stabbed Sunday night during a fight with another inmate, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the department, another inmate, Willie Brown, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to Stillwell’s stabbing.

Stillwell was stabbed “multiple times,” the sheriff’s office said, and is hospitalized in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone.

Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department for several charges on July 22, 2020, and was being held without bond. He is facing two murder charges; two felony murder charges; one aggravated assault charge; and two first-degree cruelty to children charges.

Willie Brown stabbed Shannon Stillwell, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Willie Brown stabbed Shannon Stillwell, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.(WANF)

Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing Young Thug’s trial, suspended witness testimony Monday and dismissed jurors. He did not disclose to jurors on Monday Stillwell’s stabbing, but only cited “a medical issue” among one of the trial’s participants, when he dismissed them for the day. The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

Stillwell, also known as Shannon Jackson or “SB,” faces eight counts in the trial, including two murder charges and others related to racketeering, guns and street gang participation. Stillwell is represented by attorneys Maxwell Schardt and R. David Botts.

The Fulton County Jail has come under national scrutiny for its unsanitary conditions and number of inmate injuries and deaths.

An Atlanta News First Investigation uncovered hundreds of people inside the county jail waiting extraordinary lengths of time for their day in court – as long as 13 years – overcrowding the jail, caused by an unprecedented backlog of criminal cases.

Some Atlanta criminal defense attorneys compare the jail to the notorious Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba, or Gitmo, which has held suspected 9/11 terrorists without trial for decades. It’s arguably legal because the detainees are not on American soil and not subject to protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. That’s not the case for detainees inside the Fulton County Jail.

How the Fulton County Jail became Georgia’s very own Guantanamo Bay
Georgia's Gitmo

Jeffery Williams - Young Thug’s real name - is on trial in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

A total of 18 jurors are sitting for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

Here's what's happened so far in Young Thug's trial
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

How can I watch the Young Thug trial?

Atlanta News First will be covering the trial live on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on Roku, Fire TV and AppleTV. We will also report on the events online.

YOUNG THUG’S TRIAL: LISTEN WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS

Follow our Young Thug podcasts on YouTube

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

FILE: Police lights

Richmond Hill Police investigating shooting at apartments off Harris Trial Road

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WTOC Staff
The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday at Plantation Apartments.

News

Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges

Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST
|
By WTOC Staff and Shea Schrader
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges

Crime

Two suspects enter guilty pleas as part of 2021 murder case

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
|
By Shea Schrader
Aalyiah Nycole Jahnique Duncan was also arrested. She is charged with murder, and according to Chatham County court records, has a jury trial scheduled in 2024.

News

Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST
|
By WTOC Staff
A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities say he made bomb threats towards two places in Savannah, including us at WTOC.

Latest News

Crime

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST
|
By WTOC Staff
Two men have died in Savannah Monday night.

News

Claudia Rodriguez

Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
|
By WTOC Staff
A woman has been arrested and charged with killing her husband, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses recent increase in gun violence

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses recent increase in gun violence

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST
|
By WTOC Staff
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the recent incidents of gun violence in the community and how they are continuing to invest in safety during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

Shared Video

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses recent increase in gun violence

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses recent increase in gun violence

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST

News

Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road

Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
|
By Ethan Stamm
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday.

Crime

Shooting near 38th and Bulloch St.

Man dead following shooting near 38th and Bulloch St.

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST
|
By Lindsey Stenger
A man is dead after a shooting near 38th and Bulloch Streets in Savannah.