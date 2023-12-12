Asked and Answered: Can holiday decorations be dangerous?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you enjoy your holiday decorations and start to put up the final touches, make sure safety is also in your mind.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, during the holiday season there are about 160 Christmas decorating-related injuries each day.

The CPSC says more than 40 percent of decorating related incidents involve falls.

The WTOC Investigates team found that there are only a few decoration related injuries that happened in our area. But injuries aren’t the only thing you should be worried about.

Back in 2018, just two days after Christmas, the Olde Pink House had a fire. Causing them to shut down for months.

At the time fire investigators said the fire was caused by a Christmas tree.

The Effingham County Fire Rescue posted this on Facebook. Giving tips on how to stay safe during the holidays.

One of the biggest tips was to make sure your tree is watered and is not near any exits or heating devices.

