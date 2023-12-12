Beaufort mayor special election underway

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - Tuesday will mark a new chapter in leadership for the city of Beaufort.

Voters will choose their next mayor in a special election.

The two candidates are no strangers to politics. As both Phil Cromer and Mike Sutton have served on city council.

Former Mayor Stephen Murray resigned in September.

Whoever wins Tuesday will finish out the last 11 months of Murray’s term until the normally scheduled election in 2024.

Both Cromer and Sutton have both said if they win they plan to run again next year for that full term.

Cromer wants to improve affordable housing and economic development as mayor.

Sutton wants to focus on development and infrastructure as mayor.

As for voting, the board of elections says to make sure you bring a photo ID with you as always but there’s also some changes for voters to be aware of.

{Marie Smalls - Director, Beaufort County Board of Voter Reg. & Elections}

“They need to know where they will be voting. We did combine some of the polling locations, so the voters need to visit scvotes.gov website,” Director Marie Smalls said.

Marie says at that website you can enter your address and find out where your precinct is voting.

Of note she says all residents of Lady’s Island will be voting at Lady’s Island Elementary. All voters in Mossy Oaks precincts will be voting at Beaufort Middle and voters for a few precincts in the northern part of the county will use the county public works building.

