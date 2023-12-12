Sky Cams
Cold morning, dry stretch of weather continues

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning is even colder than yesterday day lows near freezing for inland areas and 30s away from the coastline.

There is a Frost Advisory for counties south of the Altamaha River as well. After the chilly start we will see sunshine during the morning with temperatures warming to the mid 50 by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will top out near 60 degrees with 40s returning shortly after sunset.

Wednesday won’t be quite as cool with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 60s. Dry and cool weather continues through the rest of the work week! Thursday will be chilly with lows again in the mid to upper 30s and highs near 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s on Friday as we close out the rest of the week without any rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a slight chance of showers on Saturday with a better chance on Sunday. No need to change plans right now, but be sure to get an update on the forecast a few times this week! Sunday has the potential to be wet and breezy, especially along the coast.

These rain chance could linger into Monday depending on how the low develops in the Gulf over the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

