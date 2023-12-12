Sky Cams
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for shooting

Cody Antonio Rahami
Cody Antonio Rahami(Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for a Dec. 9th shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Cody Antonio Rahami is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on McLaws Road in Guyton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-754-3449.

