Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for shooting

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for a Dec. 9th shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Cody Antonio Rahami is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on McLaws Road in Guyton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-754-3449.

