Georgia Welcome donates hats to the Canady’s Coats for Kids Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local woman has put her crafting skills to good use.

This year marks the third year in a row Georgia Welcome has donated dozens of hats to the Canady’s Coats for Kids Drive.

Georgia donated what she spent her time and resources making Tuesday.

Welcome says she was inspired to act in 2021 during the pandemic saying she couldn’t sit at home and do nothing.

That labor of love will be worn by kids across the Coastal Empire when Canady’s wraps up their drive.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.