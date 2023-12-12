Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina has a new feline friend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, one of their officers recently made a surprising find while off-duty.

Officer Dontavis Jones found a 4-week-old kitten in an area dumpster.

The department said he took the kitty to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check.

After the feline received an all-clear, Jones made a “heartwarming decision” to adopt the little one, the animal shelter said.

Jones shared that he named his new family member Tabby Rashard Jones.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and a Savannah Police officer is seriously injured after a crash on I-95...
Savannah Police officer seriously injured after responding to fatal crash on I-95
1 person injured after shooting in area of Brown Rd., near Miss Bea Rd.
Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo pleads not guilty to federal drug charge
Savannah Police, GSP make 66 DUI arrests during Thunder Task Force Operation
New video shows barge colliding with Thunderbolt dock damaging several boats
New video shows barge colliding with Thunderbolt dock damaging several boats

Latest News

Savannah Economic Development Authority announces new organization to expand workforce
Savannah Economic Development Authority announces new organization to expand workforce
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
Cody Antonio Rahami
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for shooting
New study shows traffic over Highway 278 bridge up by 16%
Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis