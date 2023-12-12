Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Positive Peer Influencers Program

By Tim Guidera
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young people can be more likely to listen to other young people rather than adults when attempting to resolve conflicts in school or the community.

That is the concept behind a new program being launched at the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire this week.

Jill Cardenas is the executive director of the Mediation Center. She joined Morning Break with Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields of the Savannah-Chatham School System to introduce the Positive Peer Influencers Program.

